(The Center Square) – Three years after Indiana surveyed governments and businesses about their cybersecurity practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita is going back to them to learn more.
On Friday, Rokita announced his office is sending letters to hundreds of organizations across the state and inviting them to participate in a new survey.
“We want to learn whether Hoosier organizations are giving more attention to safeguards in a post-COVID environment in which work-from-home has become a standard operating procedure,” he said. “We aim to continue identifying barriers that prevent effective cyber risk planning, and we want to do everything we can do in our own capacities to enable and encourage organizations to implement effective cyber risk planning.”
The attorney general heads the Indiana Executive Cybersecurity Council’s Legal and Insurance Working Group. That same group worked with Indiana University and the University of Arizona to survey businesses. Those results were part of a report the IECC released in December 2020.
That survey, of which nearly 200 completed out of more than 3,000 solicited, found that almost 1-in-5 organizations had been the victim of a successful cyber attack during the previous three years. Financial fraud and phishing attacks comprised roughly a third of the events experienced.
More than a quarter, 27%, of respondents said their organization had a written plan to respond to cyber incidents, and about half said their organization had insurance to cover attacks.
“Cyberattackers are relentless in their determination to steal data and generally cause mayhem,” Rokita said. “We need to be even more steadfast in our commitment to beat them at their game and keep our systems safe.”
Indiana lawmakers are also considering a bill to help state and local public agencies respond to cyberattacks.
House Bill 1266 would create the Indiana Cyber Civilian Corps Program Advisory Board, which would advise lawmakers on how a civilian corps of experts could be gathered and deployed by the state’s adjutant general when needed.
The legislation written by state Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, passed unanimously in the House last month, and on Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and The Military passed it in an 8-0 vote.