(The Center Square) – Indiana Republicans want Washington to do more to help the state’s manufacturing base.
That’s according to survey results released earlier this week by Public Opinion Strategies.
The Beltway-based polling firm conducted an online poll of 500 Indiana GOP voters for “an energy client.” According to a polling memo, the support for protectionist measures runs the gamut across the Indiana Republican Party, encompassing both young and old, conservatives and moderates and supporters and detractors of former President Trump.
“Hoosier Republicans overwhelmingly support policies, like the carbon pollution import fee, that level the playing field for American manufacturers and hold high polluting countries accountable for their contribution to climate change,” the polling memo stated.
The import fee is gaining traction in Congress as the European Union has taken similar action, and other countries are considering it. According to the Climate Leadership Council, the U.S. has an advantage over other steel-producing nations because it can produce as much steel as others with far fewer emissions. However, the council said that American products face stiff competition from Chinese and Russian producers, who use less-expensive means that result in higher emissions. Import fees would reduce the foreign advantage.
It’s a significant issue in Indiana, the leading steel producer in America. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, 27% of the raw steel made in the country in 2021 came from the Hoosier State. That’s roughly 1.6 times more steel than second-place Ohio made.
According to the poll, not only do 94% of Hoosier Republicans believe China poses “a serious threat” to the country’s economic security, 78% of those polled believe China is ahead when it comes to economic innovation and competitiveness.
And the import fee is supported by 84% of all Indiana Republicans, including 87% who identify as very conservative. Most say they would take the issue with them to the polls, as 78% indicated they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supported creating an import fee.