(The Center Square) – Indiana’s economic outlook is looking rosier over the next couple of years. That’s according to the newest general fund revenue forecasts that show an additional $1.5 billion in revenue coming to the state.
According to the figures released by the Indiana State Budget Agency, the state is expected to receive $21.03 billion in general fund revenue for the current fiscal year, which ends in June. That’s an increase of $386.4 million from the previous estimate issued in December.
Next year’s forecast has increased revenues by $578.5 million to $21.85 billion, and the 2025 forecast has grown by $540.4 million to $22.43 billion.
The revenue forecasts come at a critical time as lawmakers try to hash out a new budget before the General Assembly session ends later this month.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement the forecasts show the state has the resources needed to invest in key areas, like economic development, education, health care and workforce development.
“As we head down the final stretch, no state is better positioned than Indiana to capitalize on our successes and growth strategy in years to come,” Holcomb said. “I’ll continue working closely with [Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric] Bray, [House] Speaker [Todd] Huston, fiscal leaders and all members of the General Assembly to finalize a budget that is fiscally responsible and helps improve the quality of life for all Hoosier citizens, taxpayers and their families.”
Even with the additional money projected to come into state coffers, House and Senate leaders need to resolve several issues as they reconcile their budget proposals.
Both chambers disagree on a couple of key education issues. The House’s plan put more money in to expand school choice vouchers, while the Senate has earmarked a billion dollars toward teacher pensions, $750 million more than the House’s plan.
There’s also a difference in how much of a reserve lawmakers want to keep, with the Senate’s $3.2 billion reserve nearly triple what the House wants.
Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar described those differences to reporters as some of the “chasms” that must be addressed.
“We’re a bit concerned about them being able to come to an agreement and come to one unified budget proposal, but we also know they were working on this this past weekend,” Brinegar said. “Having been a former fiscal analyst for what was then Senate Finance Committee a number of years ago, I’m confident they’ll be working night and day throughout this weekend as well.”