(The Center Square) – Indiana teachers continue to be among the lowest paid in the country, according to a report released this week by the National Education Association. However, their outlook has improved in recent years.
The average salary for a public school teacher in the 2021-22 fiscal year was $54,596. That was 2.9% higher than the $53,072 average for the 2020-21 year.
Percentage-wise, Indiana teachers received the 10th highest year-to-year bump, which moved Hoosier educators from 42nd in pay in last year’s report to 39th this year.
The states Indiana leapt over in the past year include Montana, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
The average salary is roughly $4,000 more than the Economic Policy Institute considers Indiana’s minimum living wage, representing the amount needed for an adult and a child to lead “a modest yet adequate” lifestyle.
The NEA also cited the institute saying Indiana teachers make 79 cents on the dollar compared to similarly educated professionals in the state.
While the average salary remains in the bottom quarter among the states, the average starting pay of $40,959 ranks 29th nationally.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has made increasing teacher pay a priority as he nears the end of his second and final term next year. In his budget proposal earlier this year, he called on state lawmakers to empower school districts to increase the average salary to at least $60,000.
State legislative leaders are working to reach a budget agreement before the session ends Saturday.
While Indiana has surpassed Kentucky, there’s still work to catch up with its neighboring states. In Illinois, teachers earn an average of $72,315, the 12th highest salary in the country. Michigan’s $64,884 is the 16th-highest, while Ohio is one place lower at $64,353.
New York remained the nation’s leader in teacher pay, with educators earning an average of $91,097.
Despite seeing their average salary climb 2.2% from the previous year, Mississippi’s teachers remain the lowest paid with an average of $47,902.
The average teacher nationally earned $66,745 in 21-22, which was 2% better than the previous year.