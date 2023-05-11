(The Center Square) – Indiana motorists will soon be paying more for a gallon of gas.
Two weeks ago, the budget passed by the General Assembly included a penny increase in the motor fuels tax. On July 1, Hoosiers will pay 34 cents per gallon each time they buy unleaded, with that money going to maintain and construct roads across the state.
According to data from the Tax Policy Center, that would put Indiana at the higher end of the spectrum on gas taxes. This year, only 13 states and the District of Columbia charge motorists more.
The increase means Hoosiers are paying nearly double what they did in 2017 when the tax was 18 cents per gallon. The following year, the levy rose 10 cents per gallon and has since risen by a penny each year.
While Indiana has one of the nation's higher rates, a couple of its neighboring states charge more. Illinois has the nation’s fourth-highest excise tax at 43.4 cents per gallon, and Ohio’s 38.5 cent tax is the eighth highest.
Michigan levies a 28.6 cent-per-gallon tax, while Kentucky’s tax is 26 cents.
Nationally, California has the highest tax at 62.9 cents, and Alaska has the lowest rate at nine cents.
Indiana’s penny increases were supposed to end next year, but the Senate pushed to extend the automatic hike one more year to 2025.
The excise tax is not the only tax Hoosiers pay when they fill up at the pump. There’s also an 18.4-cent per gallon federal excise tax, and Indiana levies a fuel sales tax.
That sales tax changes monthly and is based on the average gas price. This month, Hoosiers are paying a sales tax of 20.3 cents per gallon based on the average retail price of $2.9059.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana, including taxes, is $3.577 on Thursday. That's slightly higher than the national average of $3.539.