(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb did not need to look far to find the state’s next top business official.
On Tuesday, Holcomb announced David Rosenberg would succeed Brad Chambers as the state’s secretary of commerce. Rosenberg, who has served as the COO and chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corp., immediately moves into the new role.
“David has been instrumental in guiding the IEDC team over the last two years, and I am confident in his ability to continue to lead the strong team and Indiana’s extraordinary economic momentum,” Holcomb said.
Rosenberg’s tenure with the IEDC coincided with record economic development growth in the state. Among the projects he managed was the LEAP Innovation and Research District, the 9,000-acre development in Boone County that is being pitched for high-tech, manufacturing and corporate projects.
His background includes serving as the deputy chief of staff for former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and as an operations officer for Indianapolis Public Schools.
“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to Governor Holcomb for the opportunity to lead the IEDC and serve Hoosiers as Indiana’s next secretary of commerce,” Rosenberg said. “Over the last two years, we’ve executed against a strategic vision that enables businesses and talent to be successful in Indiana while setting new committed capital investment records and unprecedented investments in communities throughout the state.”
Besides Rosenberg’s promotion, Holcomb also announced IEDC Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop will take on additional responsibilities within the economic development agency.
“Our future-focused economic strategy has produced historic results, created quality careers for Hoosiers, modernized and professionalized our economic tools and built a highly motivated, highly engaged team that truly loves the work and service they deliver,” she said.
Lathrop formerly served as a deputy mayor and city controller in Indianapolis. Before joining IEDC in November 2021, she served as the chief marketing officer for public accounting and consulting firm Crowe.
Both Rosenberg and Lathrop will become part of Holcomb’s cabinet.
“Under Ann’s leadership of the IEDC’s business development team, Indiana has pivoted its focus to attracting the economy of the future,” the governor said. “I am thrilled to have both David and Ann join my cabinet, and I know their leadership will help solidify more wins that will provide opportunities to Hoosiers for decades to come.”