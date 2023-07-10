(The Center Square) – Indiana lawmakers say measures approved during this year’s General Assembly session are expected to save Hoosiers $430 million over the next two years.
The state’s $44.6 billion biennial budget includes accelerating an income tax cut and eliminating textbook and curriculum fees for families with school children.
“As stewards of taxpayer dollars, it’s our duty to keep taxes low while investing in areas that deliver results like education, public safety and mental health, and that’s just what we did this session,” state Rep. Tim O’Brien, R-Evansville, said in a statement.
Legislators also found other ways to provide tax relief, including a measure to offset increases in local property taxes.
State Rep. Matt Hostettler, R-Pakota, said homeowners will see about $100 million in savings starting next year, and that may just be the beginning.
“Our work addressing this complex issue is not yet done, and I look forward to finding more ways to provide additional relief,” he said.
The General Assembly session also saw lawmakers pass a new energy plan for the state. That plan calls for utility providers to increase generating capacity for electricity to ensure complete coverage, even when demand increases during extreme conditions.
“Our focus will continue to be on supporting a diverse energy mix that keeps the lights on and the economy moving,” state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said. “Hoosiers want and deserve nothing less.”
Elsewhere, Hoosier families could see lower healthcare costs thanks to a new legislative task force that’s been established. Lawmakers also banned providers from billing hospital rates for services that take place away from such medical facilities.
State Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, pointed out Indiana will provide more support for physicians to establish their own practices. That’s expected to give Hoosiers a greater choice for their health care needs and may also lead to lower bills.
“We kept our promise to be fiscally responsible, empower students and families, lower health care costs and improve critical services,” Aylesworth said. “These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Hoosiers.”