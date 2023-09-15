(The Center Square) – Data from AAA shows that while gas prices are rising nationally, Indiana is actually bucking the trend.
Hoosier motorists paid an average of $3.666 for a gallon of regular unleaded Friday. That was down 5.5 cents from the previous week, according to the group that advocates for more than 60 million drivers in the U.S. and Canada.
Nationally, though, the average of $3.866 is up nearly 6 cents from last week.
According to a AAA spokesperson, gas stations are facing a couple of divergent factors.
On Thursday, the price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil hit $90. That was the first time since last November the cost was that high. However, data from the federal Energy Information Administration showed demand dropped by nearly a million barrels a day to 8.3 million last week. That allowed the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to surpass 220 million barrels, an increase of more than 5.5 million barrels.
“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” Andrew Gross said. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”
In Indiana, AAA data shows motorists are paying between $3.445 and $3.922. The lowest price is in Wells County, just south of Fort Wayne in northeast Indiana. Porter County in northwest Indiana has the highest cost.
Drivers in Indianapolis were paying near the statewide average. The $3.669 per gallon price was more than 6 cents lower from last week.
Regionally, gas prices in Kentucky averaged $3.519 Friday and $3.632 in Ohio. The cost of a gallon was more expensive in Michigan ($3.718) and Illinois ($3.975).
Nationally, California remained the nation’s most expensive market, with drivers paying $5.526 for regular unleaded. Driver in Mississippi had the most affordable average price at $3.309.