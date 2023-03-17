(The Center Square) – For the first time since the 1990s, officials in Union County, Indiana, celebrated an announcement of an economic development project that’s coming to their community near the Ohio state line.
Full Throttle Fulfillment Solutions has chosen Liberty, a town 65 miles southeast of Indianapolis, for a $7.3 million facility that will employ up to 50 workers.
“Anytime a small community such as ours can add jobs and create new opportunities for others to have local employment, it’s a good thing for the community,” said Union County Board of Commissioners President Tim Williams in a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. “I hope that others will follow their example and look for ways to grow or start a new business in Union County.”
According to the IEDC, Full Throttle will begin work on its 23,000-square-foot facility next month and start operations in May. The company will offer warehousing, shipping and logistics services and will be able to work with businesses that sell their products on Amazon.
Company Founder and CEO Angelia Snyder said her husband, Malcolm, grew up in the town of roughly 2,000.
“By locating in Liberty, we hope to deepen these connections, build strong ties with the community, and contribute to the region’s economic growth,” she said.
Angelia Snyder has been an entrepreneur for nearly 20 years. She also owns an archery e-commerce business called Archer Full Throttle based in Connersville, 10 miles west of Liberty in Fayette County.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who attended Thursday’s announcement, said projects like Full Throttle show Indiana’s focus on fostering a business friendly climate is paying off.
“As a state, we have a long history of entrepreneurship and innovation thanks to our strong Hoosier work ethic backed by forward-looking leaders,” he said. “It’s clear our vision and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to drive both our local communities and economy forward for years to come.”
The IEDC has approved up to $600,000 in tax incentives for the project, with those created based and contingent on the company’s planned job growth.