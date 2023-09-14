(The Center Square) – A long-time Capitol Hill staffer and public affairs executive is set to become the next leader of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The Indianapolis-based organization announced Thursday that Vanessa Green Sinders would become its next president and CEO. Current President and CEO Kevin Brinegar will retire early next year.
The chamber conducted a national search for its next leader and brought on Medallion Partners, a locally based executive search firm, to help with the process that attracted numerous candidates from businesses, politics and other trade groups.
“Vanessa is the kind of person people immediately like when they meet her,” said John Thompson, a former chamber board chair who headed the search committee. “She goes out of her way to make those genuine connections. She’s a real team-builder and finds innovative solutions that benefit all.”
Sinders, who moved to Indiana last year, previously worked as a senior vice president for government affairs with Charter Communications/Spectrum. She also previously worked for the American Hotel & Lodging Association as a senior vice president for government affairs.
Her background also includes key positions within the offices of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, R-Massachusettes, and U.S. Sen Judd Gregg, R-New Hampshire.
“What really set Vanessa apart is her demonstrated ability to lead, innovate and advocate across a wide spectrum of stakeholders,” said Indiana Chamber Board Chairman Paul Perkins, who also served on the search committee. “She’s done that in corporate America, government and with a national trade group. That’s so important because of the varied aspects and programs at the Indiana Chamber.”
Since moving to Indiana with her family, Sinders has established a consulting firm specializing in executive coaching, strategic advice and crisis management. She will start with the chamber next month as CEO-elect and officially take over Jan. 5.
Sinders, who will be the first woman to lead the chamber, said she was “honored” to be hired as its next chief executive.
“As a believer in the power of collaboration and working together, I look forward to engaging with stakeholders across the Hoosier state to identify and advance new opportunities that maximize the chamber’s impact,” she said.