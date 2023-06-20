(The Center Square) – Next month, drivers filling up in Indiana will be paying a higher sales tax rate for filling up their vehicles.
On Monday, the state Department of Revenue issued a memo announcing the sales tax rate in July for gasoline purchases will be 20.5 cents per gallon.
It marks the fifth straight increase in the levy, which is adjusted monthly based on the average retail price. State officials determined that price to be $2.922 from May 16 to last Thursday. The state’s formula then calculates the 7% sales tax to the average price and rounds up to the nearest tenth of a penny.
July will be the third consecutive month the gas sales tax rises by a tenth of a cent. It has increased monthly after falling 2.7 cents to 17.2 cents in February.
At 20.5 cents, drivers filling up a 16-gallon tank will pay $3.28 in sales tax next month. In February, those same 16 gallons had a total sales tax of $2.75.
In July 2022, the state sales tax was 29.1 cents per gallon due to the record-high gas prices caused by historic inflation rates the month before. It would rise again for August to 29.4 cents.
Indiana's sales tax is one of two the state levies on motor fuels. It also imposes an excise tax. July starts a new fiscal year, and the excise tax will rise a penny to 34 cents for the year.
The excise tax provides a revenue stream for the Indiana Department of Transportation, helping it maintain existing nearly 30,000 lane miles of roads and more than 5,700 bridges, as well as construct new ones across the state.
Indiana’s excise tax is one of the highest in the country. The current 33-cent excise tax is only surpassed by 13 states and the District of Columbia. That tax was just 18 cents six years ago.
However, with the increase, experts at the Midwest Economic Policy Institute claim Indiana has been able to increase its transportation funding by 80% since 2017. Because of that, the institute found that the percentage of the state’s lane miles rated as poor shave shrunk from 36% in 2017 to 31% in 2021, and the lane miles considered good doubled to 14% over the same timeframe.