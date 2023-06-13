(The Center Square) – Indiana has landed its largest electric vehicle investment. Early Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a Samsung-General Motors joint venture plans to build a $3 billion plant in St. Joseph County near South Bend.
The battery cell factory is expected to create 1,700 jobs and open in 2026. According to St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer, it’s the largest project in terms of jobs in three-quarters of a century for the county on the Michigan border.
It also comes a day after GM announced a $632 million investment to upgrade its light-duty full-sized truck plant near Fort Wayne.
“GM has long been one of America’s most iconic brands and deeply rooted in Indiana,” Holcomb said. “For decades, Hoosier communities like Marion, Bedford and Fort Wayne have been part of the production of countless firsts for family vehicles. And, now today, I couldn’t be more excited to again see GM alongside one of Indiana’s newest world-class companies, Samsung SDI, take this giant leap and make this $3 billion commitment that will transform the automotive industry aided by our proud Hoosier workforce.”
The new plant, GM’s sixth in the state, is expected to build battery cells to make electric vehicles more affordable.
It’s also the latest in a series of EV-related projects slated for Auto Alley, which includes several Midwestern and Southeastern states home to major car- and truck-making plants. That includes Ford and SK Innovation choosing Kentucky and Tennessee two years ago for two facilities where their joint venture will invest nearly $11.5 billion and create 11,000 jobs in the two states. Construction is underway at both sites.
In February, a joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solutions broke ground in Ohio on a $3.5 billion plant expected to generate 2,200 jobs.
“Securing Indiana as a strong foothold together with GM, Samsung SDI will supply products featuring the highest level of safety and quality in a bid to help the U.S. move forward to an era of electric vehicles,” Samsung President and CEO Yoonho Choi said.
Besides the manufacturing jobs, the project is expected to generate more than 1,000 construction jobs. GM and Samsung will break ground on the project in the next 12 months.
The state’s economic development office is working with GM and its South Korean-based partner on an incentives package for the plant, and according to the governor’s office, St. Joseph County, Indiana, Michigan Power and the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. have also offered incentives.
Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers said GM and Samsung choosing Indiana indicates the state will lead in developing the next generation of vehicles.
“Transformational projects like these not only help bolster Indiana’s economy but enrich the surrounding communities and will directly benefit Indiana residents for decades to come,” he said.