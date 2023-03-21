(The Center Square) – Proponents of Indiana Senate Bill 9 say the legislation will provide a more reliable power grid for the state, but opponents say the measure now serves as “a huge bailout” for electric utility providers.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted 29-12 to concur with the House's changes to SB 9. It now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his consideration.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, was initially crafted to require utility providers to seek approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission when it sought to close a power plant “prematurely before they’re aged out,” she said. The IURC would be called on to review the state and local impact of the proposed closing.
That version of the bill passed the Senate by a 40-9 vote on Feb. 28. However, after it went to the House, it was amended, according to the sponsor, due to an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling last month that overturned an IURC ruling allowing Duke Energy to recoup $225 million in costs that were tied to federal mandates.
Leising said the amendment reinstates the “status quo” that had been in place for about a decade of utility companies presenting plans to the IURC detailing federal mandates' costs.
But critics, including the Citizens Action Coalition, slam the amendment. CAC Executive Director Kerwin Olson told The Center Square the group was neutral on the original bill, but the changes equate to a “blank check” for providers.
That’s because, according to Olson, the providers will no longer need pre-approval from the commission on those projects, which means utility companies could include measures not essential to maintaining federal standards.
“It is a huge bailout for Duke Energy and the other Indiana electric utilities who want to assume none of the financial responsibility for items like cleaning up their toxic coal ash that they have neglected for decades,” Olson added.
Leising defended the amendment, saying it could “potentially” provide savings for ratepayers. In addition, it retains the crux of her original legislation to ensure reliable power for residents and businesses across the state.
“SB 9 is still a bill about reliability, and it makes sure that the IURC knows when retirements are happening,” Leising said Tuesday. “Because even though the IURC has always had to approve new openings of power plants, they have not had to do anything in regard to closures.”