(The Center Square) – An Indiana House committee approved an amended bill that calls on the state’s public pension program to avoid participation in funds “pursuing political, social or ideological interests.”
Despite that, the changes were not enough to sway the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s opposition.
The House Ways and Means Committee passed House Bill 1008 by a 15-8 vote Tuesday but not before adopting changes designed to lessen the impact on the Indiana Public Retirement System.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, still calls on INPRS to “consider only financial factors” when investing. It also prohibits investment activity that promotes “a nonfinancial purpose,” such as divesting in a company or a fund connected to several industries. Among those listed are firearms, fossil fuels, timber and food animal production.
If an individual or fund does not follow the investment guidelines, the bill outlines what steps the state needs to take to end that relationship. However, it also gives the INPRS board or the state treasurer, who oversees the state police pension fund, the ability to continue the investment if that is in the best interests of the pension plan.
HB 1008 is considered an anti-ESG piece of legislation. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance, and such investments typically focus on companies promoting sustainable practices.
However, under the new version of the bill, private market funds would be exempt from those restrictions. That was in response to a previous fiscal analysis, which noted the bill’s previous version could bar the state’s pension program from making private equity investments.
INPRS estimated the bill’s previous language could cut returns by $6.7 billion over 10 years. In a new fiscal analysis released Tuesday, INPRS estimated the annual cost of adhering to the bill would be $550,000. That covers both the development of a proxy voting system and hiring workers to handle proxy votes.
The new analysis also noted the legislation “would significantly increase reporting and tracking requirements for public pensions and proxy votes.”
The pension plan has more than 200,000 proxy votes each year.
After Tuesday’s committee vote, Greg Ellis, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s energy and environmental policy vice president, said he hadn’t had a chance to go through all the amendments.
Still, the chamber’s stance remained the same as earlier this month.
“Our position is a slightly less bad bill is still a bad bill,” he said.
He added that the chamber would feel the same about a bill mandating INPRS liquidate fossil fuel investments.
“We just think that the market should decide, and you don’t want to play political football with pensioners’ money,” Ellis said.