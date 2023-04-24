(The Center Square) – Hoosiers are paying nearly a dime less per gallon for gas than they did last week, according to data posted Monday by AAA. However, that dip might be short-lived.
After paying $3.705 a week ago for regular unleaded, the average price in Indiana on Monday was $3.607. Unlike a week ago, the state’s average is now below the national average of $3.667.
In a statement late last week, an agency spokesperson pointed to the cost of oil for the drop.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” Andrew Gross said on Thursday. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”
Barrels were trading at $80.83 last Monday and dipped to $77.29 on Thursday, but the price has increased since.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the price of a barrel was $78.95, an increase of more than $1 since Friday.
According to AAA’s survey of the counties, motorists are paying the most in Lake County. Gas stations in the Northwestern Indiana county next to Chicago charge an average of $3.774 per gallon.
The next highest average is in Owen County. The rural county 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis has an average price of $3.772.
The lowest price can be found in southeastern Indiana, with the average price for regular unleaded in Dearborn County being $3.447.
Drivers in Marion County, Indiana’s most populous county, also pay below the state average, as the cost of regular unleaded in Indianapolis is $3.587.
Fort Wayne drivers saw their costs drop by nearly 15 cents per gallon to $3.522 on Monday, compared to $3.671 last week. The price also dropped by more than 15 cents in South Bend to $3.518 from $3.673, and in Michigan City, it dropped nearly 20 cents from $3.83 to 3.633.
Just like regular prices, premium fuels are also down nearly a dime from last week. The average for mid-grade unleaded is $4.076, while the price for premium is $4.516 per gallon.
The highest average price in the U.S. is California’s $4.896, while Mississippi’s $3.139 is the least expensive.