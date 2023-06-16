(The Center Square) – One week after experiencing one of the nation’s largest price hikes, the cost of a fill-up is coming back down in Indiana.
Data from AAA showed the statewide average price was $3.597 per gallon on Friday. The week before, drivers were paying $3.657 for regular unleaded as Indiana’s then-9-cent increase was the second highest in the country.
Nationally, Indiana’s average price is slightly above the national average of $3.583, the same as last week.
That’s a far cry from the national record of $5.106 per gallon set a year ago this week. Hoosiers were also experiencing pains at the pump as the average price a year ago was $5.19.
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the national trend may be due to a “bit of a demand lull” leading up to the next month’s vacation period.
“Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year,” Gross said. “And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”
A dozen of Indiana’s 15 metro markets tracked by AAA saw their average price drop from last week. The South Bend area had the greatest decline. After drivers paid $3.622 a gallon the week before, they paid $3.461 on Friday.
Nearby, though, drivers in the Gary region experienced the biggest increase. Friday’s average price of $4.043 a gallon was up more than 16 cents from the previous week.
Porter County in northwestern Indiana has the current highest average at $4.13 per gallon. In the southwestern corner, Vanderburgh has the state’s lowest average at $3.305.
Three of Indiana’s neighboring states have lower average prices for regular unleaded, although Michigan’s average is just .002 cheaper. In Kentucky, drivers are paying $3.339, while Ohioans are paying $3.55 per gallon.
Only Illinois has a higher average price of $4.046 per gallon.
Nationally, California has the highest average price at $4.876 per gallon, while Mississippi’s $3.003 is the lowest.