(The Center Square) – An Indiana state senator has announced he will resign from elected office.
In a three-paragraph statement, state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, said he made “the difficult decision” to step away from what he said was a “rewarding and fulfilling experience” in the General Assembly.
“It is a challenge to balance public service with business, personal and family obligations, as each of those responsibilities has grown recently, and it feels like a disservice to the people of my district when I cannot fully give the Indiana Senate the focus it requires,” he said.
Perfect, who represents the southeastern corner of the state, is also president and CEO of Perfect North Slopes, a ski resort in Lawrenceburg roughly 20 miles west of Cincinnati.
Perfect was first elected to the Senate in 2014, when he defeated Rudy Howard with 71.7% of the vote out of 31,723 ballots cast. He was unopposed in his two most recent campaigns, including last year.
In the Senate, he served as the chair of the Commerce and Technology Committee and was the ranking member of the Utilities Committee.
Perfect is the latest Indiana state lawmaker to leave before completing their term. State Rep. Ann Vermillion announced her decision to resign after the legislative session ended in late April. State Rep. Randy Frye left in July, citing health issues.
His resignation will take effect Sept. 26.
Under Indiana law, the Republican Party will select Perfect’s successor. The state is one of four allowing political parties to fill legislative vacancies.