(The Center Square) – Traveling between Kentucky and Indiana will be a little more expensive for drivers crossing on three bridges in the Louisville area.
RiverLink announced the cost to use the tolled bridges will jump 5% starting July 1. RiverLink is the tolling system in place for the Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy spans that connect Downtown Louisville with Jeffersonville, Indiana, and the Louis and Clark Bridge that connects eastern parts of Kentucky’s largest city with Utica, Indiana.
The bridges do not have toll booths. Rather, they use sensors to read transponders for vehicles that are connected to prepaid accounts and cameras to scan license plates for other cars and trucks. Those without transponders pay a higher rate, and those without prepaid accounts receive a bill through the mail.
Drivers who have prepaid accounts with transponders for their passenger vehicle will pay $2.52 one-way starting next month, up from the current $2.40 toll. Those with prepaid accounts but no transponder will see their fee rise from $3.61 to $3.79.
Those who do not have a prepaid account will pay $5.04, a 24-cent increase for each crossing.
Medium-sized vehicles, which include all three- and four-axle vehicles as well as two-axle vehicles taller than 7-and-a-half feet, will pay $6.30, $7.55 or $8.81 depending on their type of account.
Commercial semis with five or more axles will see their tolls increase to $12.57, $13.82 or $15.09.
According to RiverLink, tolls are expected to increase by 2.5% each year unless the inflation rate exceeds that. The April 2023 Consumer Price Index, the figure used to determine the 23-24 tolling amounts, was 4.9%.
The tolls are used to pay off the construction costs incurred by Kentucky and Indiana to build two new bridges and redesign the Kennedy, the companion bridge to the Lincoln that now handles southbound traffic on Interstate 65. The Lewis and Clark connects the Lee Hamilton Highway in Southern Indiana to Kentucky’s Gene Snyder Freeway.
Tolling is expected to continue on those bridges for at least the next 30 years.
Two other bridges connecting the two states in the Louisville area – the Sherman Minton and the Second Street – are not tolled.
Kentucky and Indiana officials are now working to build a new bridge in Western Kentucky that will connect sections of Interstate 69 in both states. That bridge is expected to be paid for through tolls.
However, another major bridge project between Kentucky and Ohio that’s expected to start soon is moving forward without tolls. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has pledged that the Brent Spence Bridge project connecting Northern Kentucky with Cincinnati will not need tolling because of federal highway funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and other sources.