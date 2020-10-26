(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill picked up another courtroom win when it comes to Indiana election law.
A trio of lawsuits challenging who in Indiana can ask for extending polling hours, when absentee ballots have to be received and who can vote absentee were initially successful, but Hill turned each back on appeal.
The most recent came Oct. 23 and announced Monday in a press release from Hill.
In that ruling, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Indiana law permitting only a county board of election to ask for the state to extending polling hours when justified by state law.
The state can extend hours for things like technical problems at the polls, but there must be a court order, according to Indiana election law.
Common Cause Indiana wanted anyone to be able to ask for an order. It initially won in district court.
Hill argued the law existed to prevent courts from being overrun by such requests on election day. He added the state offers voters ample opportunity to vote, even before election day, and voters are free to file federal claims in either state or federal courts.
“Fortunately, we are seeing federal appeals courts nationwide recognizing state’s legitimate authority to enact and enforce reasonable election laws,” Hill said. “Taken as a whole, election regulations much exist for elections to be fair, meaningful and legitimate.”