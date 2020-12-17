(The Center Square) – A second Indiana auto manufacturing plant plans to receive new life and create nearly 1,000 jobs.
Electric Last Mile, Inc., an electric vehicle company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, announced plans to establish its operations and launch production at the AM General plant in Mishawaka. When ELMS completes a merger with Forum Merger III Corp., the company plans to create up to 960 new jobs by the end of 2024.
“ELMS’ decision to fuel its growth in Indiana is a testament to the state’s business-friendly environment, strong automotive sector and skilled, diverse workforce,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We’re excited ELMS is choosing to launch production at the former AM General facility in Mishawaka and look forward to supporting their growth as the company delivers advanced electric vehicle solutions and creates hundreds of quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
ELMS plans to invest more than $300 million in the 675,500-square-foot facility, which is expected to support the production and assembly of electric delivery vans. The facility, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., will have the capacity to produce 100,000 vehicles a year.
Production, according to ELMS, should begin in the third quarter of 2021. It plans to add up to 140 jobs by the end of 2021 and ramp up hiring over the next few years.
“Indiana was a natural choice for us given our product roadmap, the highly trained and motivated workforce, and the logistics of moving finished goods within the U.S.,” said Jim Taylor, co-founder and CEO of ELMS.
The IEDC offered ELMS up to $10 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants based on job creation plans. Another $2.8 million in conditional tax credits will come from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program.
In July, the global business firm KPS Capital Partners announced plans to buy the AM General military HUMVEE manufacturing plant. In 2018, an electric vehicle startup company announced plans to retool the factory to conduct trial runs for two new lines of vehicles.
That venture never materialized.
Two weeks ago, Elanco announced plans to locate its global headquarters on 45 acres of a 91-acre former General Motors plant in Indianapolis.
Plans call for Elanco to invest more than $300 million in its Indiana operations, developing a campus to consolidate its global operations and more than 1,000 employees at the location. It will keep open its sites in Clinton, Indianapolis and Terre Haute and plans to center its research and development activities in Indiana.