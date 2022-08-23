(The Center Square) — Fishers, Indiana, will be home to a new $200 million facility for international motor sports company Andretti Global, parent company of Andretti Autosport. The site will be both the company’s motor sports headquarters and technology center and is projected to create up to 500 jobs by 2026.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced it will offer up to $19 million in conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants for the project, pending the approval of its board of directors. The city of Fishers has approved additional unspecified incentives.
"Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport's commitment to growth here will only further cement our state's leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.
The proposed 575,000-square-foot facility will occupy 90 acres and be the base of operations for the Andretti’s NTT Indy car series, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and future racing initiatives. The building will also house Andretti Technologies’ research and development activities.
Andretti Autosport has been led by Michael Andretti, former CART champion and son of Indy and Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, since 2003. The team fields 17 drivers in 8 types of motor sport competition around the world.
“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come,” Andretti said in a statement.
Construction is planned to begin in the fall. The site is expected to be operating by 2025.Plans call for the inclusion of an indoor amphitheater and museum
“Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.