(The Center Square) – It’s the time of year for joy and celebration, but those in desperate need can sometimes get lost in the merriment surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
With the idea of hoping to inspire giving and goodwill toward the less fortunate, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report of the neediest cities in the United States, and one Indiana city ranked near the top.
“As we deal with the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important both to help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty,” the report said.
The website compared more than 180 cities using 28 metrics to find out where Americans are the most economically disadvantaged. It looked at things like child poverty rate, food insecurity and uninsured rate, among other things.
The analysis showed Indianapolis as the 16th most economically disadvantaged city in the nation. Fort Wayne, however, was one of the better cities, ranking at 127.
Indianapolis ranked 16th in terms of economic well-being and 44th in health and safety.
Detroit topped the list of the neediest cities, followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Laredo, Texas.