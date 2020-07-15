(The Center Square) – Indiana residents are more in need of financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic than residents in most other U.S. states.
That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which published an analysis that looked at a set of metrics for each of the 50 states to rank them by how much their residents are seeking help from lenders. Indiana came in fifth overall in the rankings.
“Greater interest in getting a loan indicates that more people in the state are struggling to make ends meet,” WalletHub’s Adam McCann wrote. “It also implies there may be more strain on the state’s public assistance programs in the near future, and the state may experience a deeper recession than others will.”
The overall analysis was based on four broad categories. Here's how Indiana fared:
• Loan Search Interest Index Rank: Second
• Payday Loans Search Interest Index Rank: 11th
• Home Equity Loan Search Interest Index Rank: Ninth
• Change in Average Inquiry Count Rank: 26th
WalletHub is a financial information website and compiled its own credit report data with data from Google Trends to compile the rankings.
All of Indiana's neighbors fared better in the analysis with the exception of Illinois, which ranked third overall. Kentucky ranked ninth overall; Ohio ranked 17th; and Michigan ranked 33rd.
New York topped the list and was followed by Maryland.
WalletHub spoke to a number of financial experts to interpret the findings, including P.V. Viswanath, a professor of finance at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business in New York. He warned that while some forms of borrowing may be low-risk, such as from one’s own 403(b) or 401(k) plans – provided borrowing is allowed – other types of loans could create long-term problems.
“Obviously, with such borrowing, as for borrowing from any other source, it is important to have in mind how one will repay the loan,” Viswanath wrote. “Especially if interest rates are high, implications for future cashflow might be severe.”
He suggested that borrowing from family might be a reasonable option for some people, and some credit unions offer favorable interest rates. Credit cards, on the other hand, tend to have higher rates.