(The Center Square) – Republican Diego Morales, the unlikely candidate who had been twice fired from the office he sought to lead, has won the race for Indiana secretary of state, defeating Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.
Wells conceded the race around 10:45 p.m. with 61% of votes counted indicating a 14% lead by Morales.
Both Morales and Wells campaigned on election integrity, though their approaches to it differed.
The race had been considered a possible upset for Republicans, who have held every statewide elected office since 2005 with one exception. A September poll by ARW Strategies and Indy Politics showed Wells leading Morales by 36% to 32%.
In the end voters preferred Morales’s intention to protect elections from fraud by restricting access to the ballot box rather than Wells’ vision to ensure democratic elections by expanding voter participation and providing greater accountability in campaign financing.
Morales has pledged to strengthen voter identification laws, require photocopied proof of identification with mailed ballots, limit absentee ballots and provide unfettered access to poll observers. He initially said he would reduce the number of days for early voting, though he later appeared to walk that back.
“My number one priority is to have free, fair, safe, secure, honest and transparent elections,” Morales said in a radio interview. “I fled a country with a massive influence of socialism and communism, I never in my wildest dreams believed that we would be talking about socialism here in America.” Morales is an immigrant from Guatemala.
State Republican Chairperson Kyle Hupfer congratulated Morales on Twitter, writing, “Hoosiers have once again shown that they trust the Republican party to run free and fair elections in Indiana and rejected Democrat efforts to reduce the integrity of them.”
In her concession remarks, Wells supporters, “It’s now you, Hoosiers, who will be in charge of securing our elections, because our next Secretary of State will need all our help,” according to published reports.
Secretary of State is a largely administrative post and elections for the office seldom draw much attention. It had been considered an easy win for Republicans, who have held all statewide elected offices with one exception since 2005.
However, this year’s race became the focus of a great deal of energy and funding nationwide in the wake of widespread but unproven claims that election fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, claims Morales initially espoused but later retracted. The secretary of state oversees elections in Indiana and is responsible for certifying results.
The office was on the ballot in 27 states this year, and candidates had raised a record-breaking $56.2 million as of Sept. 30 according to Open Secrets. Morales raised more than $816,000 as of that date compared to Wells’s $452,000.
Morales’s campaign began in controversy and never seemed to break free from it. His nomination at the July party convention knocked incumbent Republican Holli Sullivan out of the race. The move was widely viewed as a rebuke to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb by more conservative members of the party for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holcomb had appointed Sullivan in 2021.
Morales faced a number of allegations throughout the campaign, including two accusations of sexual assault and a recently published report he may have committed election fraud in 2018 by voting in Hendricks County while claiming a property tax assessment deduction on an Indianapolis home he claimed as his primary residence. Morales has strenuously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He was bolstered this month by a statement by Holcomb, who, after voting early due to out-of-state travel, told reporters that “everybody should vote their conscience” and that in regard to Morales, "I certainly did mine. I'll support the Republican team, and he's a beneficiary of that."