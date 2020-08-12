(The Center Square) – As more residents receive packets of mystery seeds that appear to be from China, the president of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana (ACI) urges residents to turn in the seeds and learn more about invasive species.
Amy Cornell, the president of ACI, said the biggest risk would be if any of the seed packets contained invasive species or noxious weeds, which she says are shown to reproduce very quickly and very easily but that there isn't great technology right now to deal with.
"They have identified some invasive species," Cornell said in an interview with The Center Square. "A lot of it is some herbs and things, but some of them – for example, mint – is an invasive species that can get out of control pretty easily, certain varieties of mint. Those are just things to be aware of."
Cornell said the reason why invasive species, in general, are such a concern is that they are able to quickly take over an ecosystem and really establish themselves and then it becomes super difficult to eradicate.
"A concern would potentially be that let's say folks around the state planted this and didn't realize what it was and it turned out to be an invasive species, and then you may have a period of time that goes by before people realize what it is and what they did, what's been planted," Cornell said. "If that has the opportunity to be out there and reproduce, you're potentially adding crop spots around the state for the invasive species or potentially putting more weed pressure on crops."
Cornell said farmers are already having a difficult time, so she is sure they would definitely appreciate not having additional weed pressures to also worry about.
Cornell urged residents who have received the seeds to turn them in.
"Contact either the Office of the State Chemist or the local USDA office to figure out the best point of contact," Cornell said. "Send in the seeds and the packaging because that's going to help with the investigation of a better understanding about where this came from."
Cornell said right now, the speculation is China, but there is going to be an additional investigation to determine if that really is the case or if it's just that the packaging happens to have Chinese writing.
"Right now, what it looks like is somebody has sent out a bunch of seeds trying to show a huge increase in orders to up their web profile reviews, but that's just very preliminary and I'm sure investigations will continue until everyone is certain that is the case," Cornell said.
Cornell said one positive thing that has hopefully come out of this is that it has brought more attention to invasive species.
"Indiana has an invasive species council and I would highly recommend folks look them up and better educate themselves on what invasive species are in Indiana because early detection and eradication are going to be key," she said. "What folks may not be able to understand is there's a huge economic benefit for us as a state to get out in front of any invasive species issues because once it really gets into the ecosystem it is very difficult to root it out and it has a big impact to the natural environment and other things."