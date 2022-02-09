(The Center Square) – Twenty-three Republican legislators in the Indiana House have challengers in the May primary, as does one Republican senator.
Among the Republican House members being challenged is Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, whose district includes two counties south of Fort Wayne in the northeast part of the state. His primary opponent is a police officer named Russ Mounsey, who has been with the Ossian Police Department since 2019.
The chairman of the House Rules Committee, Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, will also have a challenger this year –Lorissa Sweet, who has served on the Wabash County Council since 2016.
Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Osceola, chairman of the House Elections Committee, is being challenged by Stephen Gray, who supports eliminating the property tax in Indiana.
Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, who has served in the Indiana House of Representatives for 30 years and is chairman of the education committee, is being challenged by David Hewitt, who says on his website he wants to end abortion in Indiana and ban vaccine mandates.
Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, a physician who chairs the public health committee, is being challenged by Mark Pierce.
Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, who has a healthcare consulting firm, is being challenged by retired teacher Andy Lyons, who organized an anti-mask protest in Indianapolis in the summer of 2021.
Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, is being challenged by political newcomer Brittany Carroll, a family law attorney.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, will face Republican primary opponent Curt Hammitt.
In far southern Indiana, first-time candidate Jackie Bright Grubbs is challenging Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany.
There are 146 Republican candidates running for House seats this year, an increase from two years ago, when there were 103.
The one Republican senator getting a primary challenger is Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, who is being challenged by Evan McMullen.
Many of the first-time Republican candidates running this year were recruited or at least vetted by a new state political action committee called Liberty Defense, which put out a call at a rally against vaccine mandates outside the Statehouse in 2021 for “100 candidates in 100 days.”
The PAC was started by Amy Schlichter, a homeschooling mom from Jay County in northeastern Indiana who also runs a pro-life group called Hoosiers for Life.
So many people came forward to run that they had to change the sign to read “200 candidates.” Many are running for county offices. But 35 of the candidates vetted by Liberty Defense are running for House seats – some for open seats or in new districts created in the redistricting process. But many are challenging sitting Republicans.
Other Republican members of the House facing challengers are Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend (primary challengers: Sarina Williams and Timothy Jaycox); Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron (primary challengers: Andrew Boersma and Pierce Fischer); Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie (primary challenger: Heather Oake); Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City (primary challenger Brittany Kloer); Rep. John Young, R-Franklin (primary challenger Luke Campbell, Robb Greene and Scott Strother); Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury (challenger Amy Rainey); Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield (Meghan Carver); Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus (challenger Bill Nash); Rep. Chris May, R-Bedford (challenger John Lee); Rep. Tim O’Brien, R-Evansville (challenger Sean Selby); Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne (challenger David Mervar); Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers (challenger Chrystal Sisson); Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis (challenger David Waters) and Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis (challenger Julie McGuire).
The primary election is May 3.