(The Center Square) – Hoosiers will have greatly expanded access to mental health services through nearly $110 million in federal, state, and local funding granted to service providers throughout the state.
More access to mental health services is needed because of the continuing impact of pandemic-related disruption to daily life, according to Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dan Rusyniak.
“One serious, lingering result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been widely-recognized by experts all over the country is a worsening of our mental health crisis,” Rusyniak said in a prepared statement. “This major infusion of funds, spread throughout Indiana, will provide more access to mental health care, expand the mental health workforce, and invest in our state’s mental health infrastructure.”
At its height, the pandemic produced a 27.6% increase in cases of major depressive disorder and a 25.6% increase in cases of anxiety disorders worldwide, according to a report by the World Health Organization. Other reports have indicated a 21% increase in excessive drinking.
Younger people tended to be most affected. Psychiatric Quarterly reported that over 40% of young people experienced psychological problems as a result of the pandemic.
The strategy employed by the FSSA Division of Mental Health and Addiction is to distribute grant funding to local providers to expand their capacity. The funds come from state appropriations through House Enrolled Act 1001, federal grants provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, and matching funds from local sources.
The largest chunk of funding, $54.8 million in Community Catalyst Grants, will be used to expand various mental health services offered by 37 providers throughout the state.
For example, Child and Family Advocates, Inc. of Scott County is granted $156,000 to expand prevention programming in public high schools. Dove Recovery House for Women in Marion and Dubois counties will receive over $1 million to expand staffing and provide an additional 15 beds for unhoused women, among other services. Indiana University Health, East Central Region, in Delaware County is granted nearly $900,000 to create a 24-hour-a-day safe environment to provide assessment, intervention and peer support for people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse related crisis.
Beyond the Community Catalyst Grant program, the DMH will provide funding for Indiana to join the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Beginning Saturday, Hoosiers can reach the fully staffed hotline by dialing 988.
Another funded initiative includes $4 million to Riley Children’s Health to provide mental health services at pediatric physician offices around Indiana, with an additional $4 million from Riley.