(The Center Square) – Fifty-eight schools in 50 Indiana counties have received grants totaling $10 million to help students learn employability skills. Funds were allocated by the Indiana Department of Education from the state’s share of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II plan.
To qualify for funding, schools were required to show how they would use the money to teach the state’s Employability Skills curriculum, which has been in effect since 2019. Grant guidelines also required schools to work with a partner organization to provide career exploration, engagement and experiences, and to create a plan for evaluating and reporting student outcomes.
Grant amounts ranged from around $28,000 to $545,000.
“For years, as a state and a country, we have relied almost wholly on a single test score to best determine student and school progress,” Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement. “While we know that academic mastery is essential to providing a strong foundation for a student’s future success, there are a number of other characteristics that also matter. This includes making sure students are equipped with skills like the ability to respectfully communicate and collaborate with others.”
Just over half of Indiana’s nearly 67,000 high-school graduates went on to college in 2020, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the lowest rate ever. That left well over 30,000 young people available to enter the workforce.
That trend makes it important to help students find career pathways, according to Deborah S. Delisle of All4Ed. “With so many young people – particularly our underserved students – becoming disconnected from school during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to build career-connected pathways from high school to and through higher education” she said in a statement.
Indiana’s Employability Skills Standards are grouped in four areas: mindsets, work ethic, learning strategies and social and emotional skills, and are taught from kindergarten through 12th grade with age-appropriate outcomes.
The 18 standards are lifelong learning, self-discipline, independence, perseverance, time management / organization, adaptability, integrity, effective communication, aptitude awareness, decision making, Initiative, attention to detail, regulation, connection and collaboration.
INDOE has contracted with All4Ed and BloomBoard to create a pilot set of credentials signifying that a student has mastered career-readiness skills. That program will begin at Mitchell High School in Lawrence County, Purdue Polytechnic High School-South Bend in St. Joseph County and Irvington Community High School in Marion County.
“The micro-credentials … will help recognize high school students who have acquired essential career skills and provide valuable information about recent graduates to employers and higher education institutions,” Delisle said.