(The Center Square) – A new scholarship program will provide $10 million in aid to Indiana students who require special education services. The tax-free funds can be used for education-related expenses including tuition, therapies, assessments and transportation from pre-approved providers.
The Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program was created last year by the General Assembly with $3 million designated for startup costs. Program funds of $10 million will be available in the 2022-2023 school year. An additional $579,000 was earmarked for administrative costs covering this fiscal year and next.
State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell will oversee the program.
"After so much preparation, input, and study, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Indiana ESA Program," Mitchell said. "Families will have more opportunities to meet their child's individual education needs by taking control of the resources they are entitled to through an Indiana ESA account."
Indiana students ages 5 to 21 who need special education services and have an Individualized Education Program, Service Plan or Choice Special Education Plan can take advantage of the program if they meet income guidelines.
To qualify for the program, a student’s household must be below 300% of the federal Free and Reduced Lunch income qualification.
That amount is currently $51,338 for a household of four according to Benefits.gov, meaning a family of four with an income of up to $154,000 could qualify for the ESA. The threshold amount varies by household size.
Students must apply for the scholarship funds annually, according to the Indiana Treasurer of State website.
In order to receive payment of ESP funds, providers of allowed education-related services must also apply and be approved by the Treasurer’s office.
Applications for the upcoming school year can be submitted from June 27 to Aug. 5.
Critics of the ESA have expressed concerns that it could erode public school education through providing scholarships to private schools and that there is potential for fraud, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.