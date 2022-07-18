(The Center Square) – Eric Doden of Fort Wayne has raised $1.4 million this year in his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor in 2024. Doden’s campaign account reported $2.6 million in cash and no debts as of June 30.
He's bidding to succeed Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited.
Domo, who owns Domo Ventures, a boutique private equity firm, and is a former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., is to date the only declared candidate for governor from any party.
Large donations figured prominently in Doden’s fundraising. His largest campaign contributions came from his wife and himself, totaling $100,000. Of the other 126 donors, one contributed $65,000 and nine made donations of $50,000. In all, 36 donors made gifts of $10,000 or more.
This year Doden’s campaign has spent $186,000. According to published statements, his principal activity has been a listening tour aimed at reaching all 92 Indiana counties. He has so far visited 41 counties and conducted 684 meetings.
In the race for secretary of state, Destiny Wells, D-Indianapolis, outraised Diego Morales, R-Indianapolis, in the second quarter $86,000 to $13,000. But Morales had a greater balance of funds on hand as of June 30, with $289,000 compared to Wells’s $60,000 in cash and $5,550 in debt.
Small donors comprised the bulk of giving to both campaigns. Wells listed a largest contribution of $10,000. The largest contribution from Morales’ donors this quarter was $5,000.
Libertarian Jeff Maurer raised $4,900 in the second quarter and has a cash balance of $5,000.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has a war chest of $2.5 million but has not yet announced her intention to seek reelection. The largest contribution to her campaign from April through June was $25,000.