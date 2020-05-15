(The Center Square) – Like many nonprofits throughout the state, an Illinois YWCA is conducting a COVID-19 survey in an effort to help clients in additional ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 18 YWCA’s in the state of Illinois, and like many others, the organization is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Liz German, CEO of the YWCA McLean County, said the survey is a way to keep in contact with clients and find new ways to help.
“It also gives us an idea of what else we need to shift to do because we assumed from the beginning as this plays out and takes potentially months that their needs are going to change,” she said.
The survey deals with everything from helping negotiate with companies to delay due dates on bills to how to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
On the question of “What needs to you have right now?”, topping the list at 31 percent is child care, followed by housing, food and employment.
The YWCA applied and received to be an emergency child care provider, but German expects enrollment to dramatically increase when some people are allowed to go back to work.
German says this has been a difficult time for the YWCA and any facility around the state would appreciate some help.
“Any donation would be really helpful for us to continue our services,” said German.“We are struggling financially just like another business that had to adjust services.”