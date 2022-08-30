(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees.
Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Beck, who is receiving free legal aid from the National Right to Work Foundation, has amended charges she filed against the union in June. The original charge noted that she sent a letter to union chiefs in January 2022 exercising her right to resign her union membership and to stop any union dues deductions from her paychecks that are not required to maintain employment. The letter also requested a copy of the union contract.
The amended charge states that IBEW union officials didn’t acknowledge her requests until July, but still demanded she pay union fees to keep her job.
Mark Mix, president of the the National Right to Work Foundation, said union officials in an Aug. 9 letter threatened to terminate Beck by Aug. 15 if she didn’t pay union fees.
“IBEW bosses threatening to upend Ms. Beck’s career for failure to pay fees to which the union’s sloppily-written contract doesn’t even entitle them is terrible malfeasance to be sure, but a correctly written contract certainly wouldn’t solve the problem,” Mix said.
Unions in Illinois have been taken to court in recent months. A group of part-time firefighters won their battle in removing a union from their firehouse. Village of Carpentersville firefighters filed a petition last September seeking a vote whether to remove Service Employees International Union Local 73 from the workplace.
“It is just another example of unions ignoring the law and ignoring the rights of workers,” Mix said.
A request for comment on the case from IBEW Local 702 went unanswered.
Illinois has the 11th highest number of unionized workers in the country, according to Stacker.com, which reviewed all 50 states. Illinois has nearly 14% of the state’s workers as members of unions.
Nearby Michigan ranked 12th in the country. All other neighboring states were further down in the rankings with Missouri and Indiana tied at No. 25, Wisconsin at No. 28 and Kentucky at No. 30. Iowa ranked No. 32.