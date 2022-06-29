(The Center Square) – Illinois voters have selected a Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. They also whittled away a couple members of Congress in Tuesday’s primary.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, beat U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the Republican primary for the 15th Congressional District. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Miller over Davis in the race.
"We beat the D.C. establishment, we took on the fake news media, we took on the special interest groups and we won," Miller said. "I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the leader of the America First movement, this win shows the power of a Trump endorsement."
Davis is currently the 13th Congressional District representative and was drawn into the 15th district. He released a statement after the primary, congratulating Miller.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.”
Miller came under fire recently after she said she misread prepared remarks saying “a victory for white life” instead of “a victory for right to life” at a Trump rally near Quincy Saturday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Miller will now face Democrat Paul Lange in the November election.
Illinois' newly drawn 6th Congressional District saw U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, face off versus U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-La Grange, with Casten winning by a large margin.
Newman previously held the seat for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, but was moved into the 6th due to redistricting.
Newman urged her voters to get behind Casten.
"I just got off the phone with Congressman Casten, and I congratulated him on winning this race," Newman said. "Although this is not the result we wanted, we all have to unite. It's going to hurt a little bit for some folks but I really need you to do that."
Casten, who tragically lost his daughter earlier this month, stayed home with family on election night, but thanked his supporters via a statement.
"To the voters, since 2018, you have given me a tremendous amount of trust to represent your values in Congress,” Casten said. “For this, I am forever grateful, and you can expect more town halls and accessibility from my office.”
Casten will take on Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in the general election. Pekau won the GOP primary against five others.
“Far-left politicians have put special interest, party politics, and their extreme far-left agendas ahead of doing what’s best for the people they’re supposed to represent, and it’s led to rising crime, the highest inflation since 1980, and a declining economy,” Pekau said. “This race in November is going to garner national attention and I’m ready to show Republicans they made the right choice in nominating me to be the common sense leader to defeat the failed far-left here in the 6th District and help win back the House!”
The race for the U.S. Senate has come down to Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth against Republican primary winner Kathy Salvi, who faced six challengers Tuesday.
Salvi has been vocal against Duckworth and her support of President Joe Biden.
“Biden and Duckworth have given us skyrocketing gas prices, empty store shelves, food and baby formula shortages, a supply chain crisis … and education policies that are failing our children,” she said during her victory speech.
Duckworth released a statement offering a choice to voters for the November election.
“This November, voters will have a choice between continuing to make progress on the issues we care about while actually helping working families across our state, or supporting a Republican party that only wants to drag our country backward and has no plan," Duckworth said.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8.