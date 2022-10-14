(The Center Square) – As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics.
In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official position to corruptly solicit and receive personal financial rewards for himself and his associates.
During a Thursday news conference, state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said the Madigan machine is alive and well.
“When you look at where people are getting their funding, it's the same old special interest groups, it's the same old demands. What we hope is that the people of Illinois don’t want the same old outcome,” Mazzochi said.
Jack Vrett said his opponent in the 53rd District, state Rep. Mark Walker, wasn’t just failing to address reform on corruption, but was failing on taxes and safety as well.
“We need fresh new leadership, a new generation to represent the key priorities of families and reign in irresponsible spending,” Vrett said.
A request for comment from Walker’s campaign went unanswered.
Less than 12 hours after the news conference, Madigan was indicted on another charge. A federal grand jury has charged Madigan with corruptly arranging payments to be made to a political ally as part of an alleged conspiracy involving Illinois Bell Telephone Company, which does business as AT&T Illinois.
AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to sway Madigan with thousands of dollars paid to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield. Federal prosecutors have also indicted Paul La Schiazza, the former president of AT&T, on several charges related to the case.
AT&T released a statement Friday saying, "We hold ourselves and our contractors to the highest ethical standards. We are committed to ensuring that this never happens again."
“The web of Democratic corruption knows no bounds and will continue until we elect candidates committed to making the necessary changes to clean up Springfield,” state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said in a statement. “Even as investigations, indictments, and arrests ravage the capitol, Democrats’ only solution was so terrible it caused the Legislative Inspector General to resign.”
According to a report from the University of Illinois-Chicago, Illinois is the third most corrupt state in the country.