(The Center Square) – The most prolific public corruption case to hit Illinois in decades is sending shockwaves across state politics.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan could face 20 years in prison if convicted of some of nearly two dozen charges federal prosecutors laid out Wednesday, including racketeering.
U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the ComEd bribery scheme revealed in 2020 was just part of the scheme they allege Madigan and an associate, former state Rep. Michael McClain of Quincy, were involved in. Lausch said Madigan used his various elected positions at the Illinois Statehouse and in Illinois politics for personal gain.
“The indictment alleges a long term, multifaceted scheme to use public positions for unlawful gain, including no show or low show jobs for Madigan’s political workers and private gain for Madigan himself,” Lausch said.
The 106-page indictment includes allegations against Madigan and McClain, who has already been charged and pleaded not guilty in the ComEd bribery scheme revealed in 2020. Though named in the indictment, there is no allegation against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff, Lausch said.
“There’s other people that you will notice in the indictment as well that have contacts with Madigan or others and there are no allegations of wrongdoing against them either,” Lausch said.
Pritzker, who was endorsed by and worked with Madigan for the final two years of his time in office, said before the indictment he heard accusations over time and has kept his distance. He said bad actors must be held accountable.
“Whoever it is, and whatever level of office in the state of Illinois, if you’re committing acts of corruption, you’ve got to go,” Pritzker said.
In late 2020, a special legislative investigation was conducted that could have led to Madigan’s ouster. House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who replaced Madigan last year, said his role on that 2020 committee was to ensure all charges are investigated properly and thoroughly by law enforcement.
“At my direction, the Office of the Speaker has fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” Welch said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, criticized Democrats for blocking subpoenas back then.
“This is not just an indictment against Michael Madigan, but it’s an indictment against the Democratic Party of Illinois that he ran for decades,” Durkin said.
“These are obviously disturbing allegations. I have confidence in our system of justice,” said Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. “Like everyone else, I will be watching to see how this unfolds.”
“Senate Republicans, as they have for several years now, continue to advocate for the use of a statewide grand jury so we are no longer beholden to the federal government, and we can begin to restore the public’s trust within our own capacity,” said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.
The investigation continues, Lausch said.
If convicted, Madigan could face up to 20 years for the two more serious charges of racketeering and conspiracy. He was a state representative for 50 years and Speaker of the House for all but two years from 1983 until January of 2021. He served as the chairman of several Democratic party operations and funds for many of those years.
He turns 80-years-old next month.