(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests in a single day.
IDPH reported 2,724 new cases of coronavirus, including 108 additional deaths, after conducting 16,124 tests Thursday.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike says testing is the key to defeating this virus.
“COVID-19 testing is critical,” Ezike said. “It is not only important to identify individuals who need to be isolated or treated in a hospital, but it also informs our efforts on how to stop the spread.”
Currently, IDPH is reporting 39,658 cases, including 1,795 COVID-19 related deaths in 96 Illinois counties.
Governor J.B. Pritzker, announced Thursday he will be extending a stay-home order until May 30.