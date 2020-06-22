(The Center Square) – With only four days before Illinois can enter into Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Phase 4 of his COVID-19 reopening plan, his administration released guidelines that could affect thousands of employers and even more employees and consumers.
The guidelines for Phase 4 cover regulations for meetings and social events, indoor and outdoor recreation, indoor and outdoor dining, museums, zoos, theaters, youth sports, film production, manufacturing, offices, retail, service counters, health and fitness centers, personal care services, day camps and more.
State Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, said he was part of a working group that looked at getting restaurants back open and some of those recommendations were accepted, such as not focusing on capacity for dine-in restaurants, but rather spacing tables six feet apart.
“When I was talking to most of the restaurants it was going to be about 60 percent capacity what they could do,” Murphy said. “It’s not 100 percent, but it’s better than we can have now.”
For Phase 3, only outdoor dining is permitted. Indoor dining is permitted where 50 percent or more of a wall or window can be removed with tables within 8 feet from such an opening.
In Phase 4, Murphy said in places where there’s standing only, establishments can have 25 percent capacity of in-house service at a place such as a bar.
Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Scott Dahl said the great American road trip will happen this year.
“We’re going to have our sights and our museums open,” Dahl said. “We’re going to have our water parks like Knights Action open. We’re going to have our restaurants, indoor and outdoor dining. So it’s going to look different this year, but at least we’re going to be generating some travel and some business in Illinois.”
But, Dahl said they won’t fully recover until there can be conventions and other large-scale events.
National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Mark Grant said because the guidelines came out with only four days to prepare, some businesses may not be ready to open by Friday.
“Many of them, many of our members have told us that they’re preparing as much as possible but in terms of bringing people back on board who have been laid off or furloughed or whatever, that’ gonna take a while,” Grant said.
Some businesses may not be able to offer to pay as much as some laid-off employees are getting from unemployment benefits, Grant said, especially with the additional unemployment benefits the federal government approved during the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Friday said Illinois needs to be open faster.
“We ought to be able to open up in a much more economically feasible manner and I certainly hope that the governor sees that,” Davis said. “The statistics that he laid out, the metrics that he laid out for us to meet we’ve exceeded exponentially in many cases ”
Illinois won’t enter Phase 5 with all restrictions lifted until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, a widely available treatment, or “or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.”