(The Center Square) – Mask up for the holidays, the state's top doctor said Wednesday.
"The safest way to celebrate with the members of your household is to connect with people outside of your household virtually, but I know, we all know, that many people will be gathering and getting together with family and friends,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We have to get used to the idea of even in our home, wearing masks, as unnatural as that may feel."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used a news conference Wednesday to remind people that the new coronavirus isn't taking a break.
"There is no free pass in this season of giving when it comes to COVID-19. When confronted with decisions about the upcoming holiday season, many people who have erred on the side of caution might face new temptation to let their guard down, but let me be blunt: This virus isn’t taking a holiday," the governor said.
Later on Wednesday, the nation's top doctor suggested canceling Thanksgiving.
“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
With Illinoisans making plans to spend time with family and friends for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the Department of Public Health released new guidance for holiday gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ezike said anyone who is planning a holiday gathering should try to limit their exposure to other people beforehand.
“Remember, if people are coming to your home from out of town, or you yourself will be going out of town, try to see if you can limit your exposure in the preceding two weeks,” Ezike said.
Ezike advised people to plan parties that are spread out throughout the house, and open windows occasionally when weather permits to create airflow. She adds that planning should also go into seating arrangements.
“First of all, you are thinking about how many people you can safely arrange in your home, and see if you can keep members of the same household together and separate other households,” she said.
IDPH recommends avoiding peak times when grocery shopping for a holiday gathering, or use other options, like ordering online or calling ahead to the store and use curbside pickup.
Ezike added that people who don’t feel well around the holidays shouldn't attend.
“We all want to be around our family and friends during the holidays, but if you are sick, please, please understand that you need to stay home,” Ezike said.