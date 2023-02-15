(The Center Square) – Nearly five weeks into Illinois’ gun ban, the impact on gun stores is clear: Some are trying to adapt as they hold out hope the law will be overturned, but it might be too late for others.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. The measure also bans various parts for firearms and requires grandfathered guns to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1, 2023.
Mark Oliva, with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said he expects action on their federal case in the weeks ahead where they’re looking to block the law statewide. He said his members’ Second Amendment rights are being infringed by a broad ban on commonly owned rifles such as the AR-15.
“There are over 24.4 million of these rifles in circulation today,” Oliva told The Center Square. “And to kind of put that into perspective, there are more of these rifles in circulation than there are Ford F-150s on the road today.”
Oliva said most of their gun-store members are small “mom-and-pop shops.”
“These are the people who live and work in these communities, have deep family roots in these communities, and they want to be able to continue to operate their lawful businesses in these communities,” Oliva said.
NSSF is a plaintiff in one of four federal cases pending in the southern district of Illinois federal court where they hope to overturn the law.
For Dan Eldridge, owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines, sales in some instances have dropped off entirely.
“I just got off the phone with another dealer whose business is primarily based around rifles. He does some handguns, but he’s gone to basically zero,” Eldridge said. “And, if this continues, well it’s going to put people out of business.”
With the ban in place, Eldridge said it’s unlikely gun owners who want to get their firearms worked on by a gunsmith can get the job done.
“I’ve got a full-time employee who is a gunsmith and we’ve simply had to find other things for him to do while we wait this out and that’s just furthered some costs, unrecoverable harm that’s being done to my business,” he said.
Eldridge is part of a separate federal lawsuit in the southern district of Illinois federal court from the Illinois Gun Rights Alliance.
Other federal cases pending include one from the Illinois State Rifle Association and a separate one that originated in state court out of Crawford County, but was transferred to federal court.