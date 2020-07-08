FILE - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Jesse White on Wednesday granted a one-month extension to the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers because of the heatwave.

The extension is from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.

The Nov. 1 extension includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates. Expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1 to reduce the demand on Driver Services facilities, according to a news release.

“Extending expiration dates until Nov. 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said in a statement. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

The Secretary of State's Office encourages people to use online services when possible rather than visiting a facility because of the crush of customers.

In June, online transactions jumped 110 percent in online license plate sticker renewals compared to the same month in 2019, according to a news release.

Driver Services facilities are only serving new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and those with expired ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. 

Face-coverings are required for in-person visits and customers who visit a facility are asked to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather to allow for social distancing. A limited number of people are allowed inside each facility at one time.

Customers are encouraged to first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Pre-registration is expected to speed up transactions and reduce wait times, White's office said.

