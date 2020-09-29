(The Center Square) – A Illinois House Special Investigating Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to continue to look into if Speaker Michael Madigan was involved in a nearly decade-long ComEd bribery patronage scheme.
Committee chairman state Rep. Chris Welch, D-Hillside, said he’s received no formal indication of any witness planning to testify.
“The committee will proceed as scheduled with our Tuesday, Sept. 29 hearing at 2 p.m., and I ask all members to come prepared to conduct themselves in a manner reflective of the serious business before us,” Welch said in a statement.