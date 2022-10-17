(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better.
The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation. The report uses certain metrics, including Consumer Price Index from two months ago and from one year ago.
Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained where Illinois cities are on the list.
"Inflation reached a 40 year higher earlier in the year and it is higher in some cities than in others," Gonzalez said. "In Chicago right now, it is seeing a top ten number when it comes to inflation."
The WalletHub data shows that Chicago has seen a 8.70% increase in inflation from this time last year, but has seen a decrease over the past few months.
"It has seen some improvement. Just over the last couple of months, it has only increased about 0.3%, so its definitely slowed down," Gonzalez told The Center Square. "However, just over the last year or so, it's seen a large rise at about 8.7%."
The St. Louis metro area came in at No. 17 on WalletHub's list.
Illinois having two cities on the list in terms of rising inflation is an anomaly compared to other midwestern cities, according to Gonzalez.
"Chicago is doing worse than others in terms of where inflation is rising the most," Gonzalez said. "There are no other midwestern cities in the top ten."
In July, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended the state grocery sales tax until July 2023, delayed the July gas tax hike until January, and offered property tax rebates for middle- and low-income families as well as minor, temporary income tax credits in an effort to help families deal with inflation. Republicans criticized the move as an election-year gimmick, saying it doesn't do enough to offset record inflation.