(The Center Square) – A controversial bill that would change parts of Illinois’ criminal justice system is now on the governor’s desk. Some are welcoming the proposed changes. Others, like violent crime victims and victim advocates, are pleading for a veto.
The measure brings new regulations on police and changes aspects of the criminal justice system. One area scheduled to be amended is how the courts handle pre-trial detention and cash bail.
NAACP Illinois Conference President Teresa Haley said reforming cash bail is important.
“I know personally people who've been in county jails for up to two and three years, so these counties are making money on the backs of these inmates who haven’t even been sentenced yet,” Haley told WMAY. “So we’re wanting to change that.”
Others supported the measure and urged the governor to immediately sign it.
“Two specific provisions that we championed are the modernization of the Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR) statute and establishment of the Death in Custody Reporting Act (DCRA),” said John Howard Association Executive Director Jennifer Vollen-Katz. “However, there is so much more to this bill, addressing criminal justice system issues ranging from law enforcement training, standards, and community interaction to arrest, bond, sentencing reform, prison data collection and reporting to length of time on supervision post-release.”
But there was opposition. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said if people thought it was difficult to get victims and witnesses to speak up about crime now, the bill allows suspects to have extended access to phones.
“It’s going to be far more difficult when we have a defendant in custody, charged, and he’s able to reach out to those individuals or to his friends and make sure that those witnesses and those victims are taken care of,” Lacy said.
Cassandra Tanner-Miller’s infant son was murdered during a domestic violence incident. She pleaded with the governor to think about how the measure could hurt crime victims.
“It’s easy for you to sit there and put a pen to paper, but realize that there are families that are going to be begging for a second chance, begging for a second voice,” she said. “I want you to give that to them.”
She joined Republicans in demanding the governor veto the measure. State Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, said the bill barely passed in the final hours of a lameduck session.
“It didn’t reach the 60 votes until the last minute,” Welter said. “I imagine there was some arm twisting on the other side to get that bill to that 60 votes, so by no means was this a mandate. They pulled out all the tricks and stops to get this thing passed.”
The governor now has 60 days to act on the measure. He could either sign it or issue a veto. If he does nothing, the measure becomes law.