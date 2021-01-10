A Republican state Representative Sunday afternoon was taken out of legislative session on a gurney after passing out and hitting his head on the makeshift House floor.
After being spotted on the floor and surrounded by other state lawmakers, state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, is seen being placed on a stretcher by medical personnel and taken off the House floor. He made a “thumbs up” gesture as left the building.
“Rep. Bailey has been experiencing some gastrointestinal issues over the past few days, he hasn’t eaten today promoting his passing out on the floor, he hit his head, I think he’s going to be fine. I know he’s going to be fine,” said state House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs. “He’s just going to rest up. Nothing more than that. Let’s just make sure we have him in our thoughts.”
“We have our disagreements on many issues, but at the end of the day we are a family and let’s remember that. We wish well to everyone,” Durkin said. “This is a time in which we have to consider and we have to put the priority of one’s health before anything as we do with our constituents. I would just ask that you say a silent prayer and wish Rep. Bailey a quick recovery so that he can rejoin this august body.”
In May, Bailey initially refused to wear a mask during session despite recently approved House rules. He was then ejected but later rejoined the session after agreeing to wear a mask during the proceedings.
The state legislature has been in session in Springfield this weekend for the final days of this term, hearing bills and conducting business for the first time since May 2020. Bailey won a term to the state Senate in November, of which the next General Assembly begins Wednesday.
Since Friday, members of the Illinois House have been holding session at the Bank of Springfield center, similar to protocols they followed in May to keep distant out of COVID-19 concerns.