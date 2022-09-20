(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker convened a roundtable with health care providers, students, and elected officials to discuss reproductive health care and access to abortion ahead of the November election.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to return the issue of regulating abortion back to the states led to multiple states restricting the procedure.
Last week in Chicago, Harris spoke about the decision and applauded Illinois' support for women's rights to chose to terminate a pregnancy.
"We look at states like Illinois for what they have been and continued to do to provide for women in this state," Harris said. "As the governor has said, he hopes to be a haven for neighboring states as well."
No matter your beliefs, Harris said the wrong people make these decisions.
"It bares noting, one does not have to give up their faith, or religious beliefs to agree that the government should not be making that decision for her," Harris said.
Pritzker said that reproductive care would be a right as long as he was governor.
"In Illinois, the right to choose it is not political," Pritzker said. "It is a matter of settled law. Moreover, it is a fundamental right because abortion is health care."
Pritzker faces off against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in this November election. Bailey is opposed to liberal access to abortion.
"Gov. Pritzker's tyrannical actions have destroyed life, destroyed the futures of some of our children and schools, this is absolute nonsense, and it can never happen again," Bailey said.
A recent NBC News Survey poll indicates 56% of respondents favor Republicans on issues of border security, with 47% siding with the GOP on the economy. For Democrats, 47% favor the party's take on abortion, while just 28% favor Democrats on the economy.
The midterm general election will be held on Nov. 8.