(The Center Square) – Valentine's Day is more expensive this year.
Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021. That's the second-highest year on record, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. But that money won't stretch as far as in past years. Inflation jumped 7.5% from January 2021 to January 2022 – the highest level since 1982, according to the most recent consumer price index data.
Flower prices are up 4%, while candy and jewelry are up 4.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Dinner and a show come with a 7.1% and 5.5% higher ticket, while staying in a hotel is 23.6% more costly than last year, according to an analysis by the Illinois Policy Institute.
“Inflation over date night hits harder in Illinois this year, where prices on goods and services have been rising faster than wages,” said Bryce Hill, senior research analyst at the Illinois Policy Institute. “Rising prices are not only an inconvenience, but they can also threaten people’s way of life.”
The state reported 3.6% growth in average weekly earnings and the state's unemployment levels remain elevated.
“While the governor is proposing temporary ‘tax relief’ for this fiscal year, unless these changes become permanent, they’re simply an election-year gimmick that will leave Illinoisans to battle higher prices and taxes next year,” Hill said.