(The Center Square) – In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured and the continued gun violence in other Illinois cities, some are looking for concrete solutions.
After the shooting in Highland Park on Monday, where certain types of weapons are already banned, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said more prohibitions should be implemented.
“As a public safety professional, as one of many individuals responsible for the safety of the people in Lake County, we should have a statewide and national ban on assault weapons,” Rinehart said.
Republicans say such bans only impact the law-abiding gun owners.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said there should be more focus on mental health and utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. While some in the Republican party opposed the Firearms Restraining Order Act, Bailey said it should be tweaked if needed and utilized.
“Gun owners, let’s get real, the [Firearms Restraining Order Act] exists and we need to stop pretending that it doesn’t,” Bailey said during a news conference Thursday. “If we have to amend it to make sure that it protects our constitutional rights, then let’s take a look at that. But for Pete’s sake, let’s use it.”
Concerns over the act some refer to as “red-flag laws” are that it could violate individuals’ Second Amendment rights and the right to due process.
Bailey, who will take on incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November, said there should be a special session ordered to find more solutions and address “the breakdown in mental health.”
“Particularly among isolated young men, which was made immeasurably worse during Pritzker’s lockdowns,” Bailey said, referring to the months of COVID-19 orders closing businesses and schools to in-person service.
Pritkzer’s campaign said in a statement that Bailey voted against mental health funding and strengthening gun violence prevention programs and wants to get rid of the Firearm Owner’s Identification card.
“Darren Bailey lacks the temperament and empathy necessary to lead our state,'' said JB For Governor Press Secretary Eliza Glezer. “Darren Bailey’s extremist agenda will not keep Illinoisans safe from America’s gun violence epidemic.”
Bailey said the FOID card is just a money grab, isn’t working and needs to go.
“We have the federal firearm background check, we have age limits, we have waiting periods, we have the firearms restraining act which was passed to take care of this very issue,” Bailey said.
The gunman in Monday’s Highland Park mass shooting passed multiple state and federal background checks despite local police reporting him to state police as a clear and present danger in 2019.
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said there were no prohibitors found when Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III applied for a FOID card in 2019 with his father as a sponsor.
Kelly said the Firearms Restraining Order Act can help inform law enforcement of problemed individuals, but must be utilized when family members have concerns.
“Friends, family, others that see things, that know things that are a concern need to take the appropriate steps, because where we are frankly depend upon that to be able to act,” Kelly said.
The act requires someone to go to a court and motion for an individual to have their firearms seized if they show signs of being a threat to themselves or others.
Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson worries use of the law could lead to family members making false claims about another person.
"Sometimes this is used in a vindictive way and not because someone is a danger to themselves or their family," Pearson said. "When somebody just wants to get even with somebody else, that becomes a problem."