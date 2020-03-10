University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign athletics grossed $98 million in 2018, making it the 41st-highest-grossing college sports program in the United States that year, according to a Center Square analysis of the latest federal data.

The U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education compiles athletics data annually from thousands of schools receiving federal financial aid. The numbers are available at the department’s Equity in Athletics Data Analysis website.

Altogether, the top 100 athletic programs, consisting of more than 2 million athletes, reported $9.3 billion in revenue in 2018. 

--

Top 100 College Athletics Programs by Revenue

RankSchoolStateTotal Sports Revenue 
1The University of Texas at AustinTX$210,370,940
2Ohio State University-Main CampusOH$203,514,189
3The University of AlabamaAL$181,470,156
4Florida State UniversityFL$177,512,950
5University of GeorgiaGA$176,699,894
6University of Oklahoma-Norman CampusOK$175,325,500
7University of Michigan-Ann ArborMI$173,505,842
8Pennsylvania State University-Main CampusPA$165,373,212
9University of KansasKS$164,738,351
10University of FloridaFL$157,240,476
11Texas A&M University-College StationTX$152,971,142
12University of Notre DameIN$149,508,530
13Auburn UniversityAL$147,620,572
14University of Wisconsin-MadisonWI$146,385,704
15Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeLA$145,422,795
16The University of Tennessee-KnoxvilleTN$142,686,084
17University of LouisvilleKY$140,155,907
18University of South Carolina-ColumbiaSC$140,084,150
19Stanford UniversityCA$137,965,999
20University of IowaIA$136,643,027
21University of Nebraska-LincolnNE$136,624,256
22University of ArkansasAR$132,545,645
23University of California-Los AngelesCA$130,960,560
24University of Washington-Seattle CampusWA$130,919,331
25University of KentuckyKY$125,462,485
26Arizona State University-TempeAZ$122,327,384
27Indiana University-BloomingtonIN$121,217,287
28University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMN$120,619,042
29University of Southern CaliforniaCA$116,948,216
30Texas Christian UniversityTX$115,240,541
31Michigan State UniversityMI$112,942,827
32Clemson UniversitySC$111,852,105
33Duke UniversityNC$108,585,925
34University of Virginia-Main CampusVA$105,486,203
35University of OregonOR$103,456,686
36Purdue University-Main CampusIN$103,092,204
37University of MississippiMS$99,157,535
38West Virginia UniversityWV$98,851,233
39University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNC$98,849,409
40University of Maryland-College ParkMD$98,294,571
41University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIL$97,955,075
42Baylor UniversityTX$95,214,007
43University of MiamiFL$94,723,980
44Kansas State UniversityKS$94,082,668
45Syracuse UniversityNY$93,792,187
46Mississippi State UniversityMS$93,752,613
47University of Missouri-ColumbiaMO$93,744,322
48University of ArizonaAZ$92,693,610
49Northwestern UniversityIL$92,274,339
50University of California-BerkeleyCA$90,695,900
51University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh CampusPA$89,926,268
52University of Colorado BoulderCO$89,822,527
53Oregon State UniversityOR$88,600,331
54North Carolina State University at RaleighNC$87,929,032
55Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State UniversityVA$86,334,972
56Oklahoma State University-Main CampusOK$84,959,398
57University of UtahUT$82,467,618
58Vanderbilt UniversityTN$80,093,541
59Brigham Young University-ProvoUT$79,644,919
60Texas Tech UniversityTX$79,106,849
61University of ConnecticutCT$78,985,762
62Georgia Institute of Technology-Main CampusGA$78,213,389
63Rutgers University-New BrunswickNJ$78,205,862
64Boston CollegeMA$77,850,143
65Washington State UniversityWA$73,466,115
66Iowa State UniversityIA$71,856,869
67Wake Forest UniversityNC$70,856,132
68Southern Methodist UniversityTX$64,607,467
69University of Central FloridaFL$60,069,492
70Temple UniversityPA$55,933,640
71University of MemphisTN$55,464,035
72University of HoustonTX$55,344,923
73Colorado State University-Fort CollinsCO$55,228,814
74San Diego State UniversityCA$54,893,977
75University of South Florida-Main CampusFL$51,710,233
76California State University-FresnoCA$49,472,907
77Villanova UniversityPA$48,977,278
78Tulane University of LouisianaLA$48,417,254
79University of Cincinnati-Main CampusOH$48,384,869
80James Madison UniversityVA$45,938,582
81Yale UniversityCT$45,026,668
82East Carolina UniversityNC$43,689,985
83University of Hawaii at ManoaHI$42,987,651
84Rice UniversityTX$42,118,864
85University of Nevada-Las VegasNV$41,859,319
86University of PennsylvaniaPA$41,520,178
87University of Nevada-RenoNV$41,381,120
88Providence CollegeRI$41,223,914
89Old Dominion UniversityVA$40,827,956
90University of TulsaOK$40,796,150
91University of New Mexico-Main CampusNM$40,693,911
92Liberty UniversityVA$40,014,357
93Georgetown UniversityDC$39,908,405
94University of Massachusetts-AmherstMA$38,693,652
95University of WyomingWY$38,561,845
96Florida International UniversityFL$38,240,735
97University of North TexasTX$38,208,169
98Boise State UniversityID$38,060,709
99University of DenverCO$37,769,806
100Miami University-OxfordOH$37,127,175

Source: U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education

