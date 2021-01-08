(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Mary Miller apologized for comments about Hitler she made Tuesday at a Moms for America event in Washington, D.C.
Miller, who represents the 15th Congressional district in southeastern Illinois, told people at the event that “Hitler was right on one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.”
Her comments on Tuesday preceded the violence in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Elected officials from both sides of the aisle condemned Miller's comments and said she should apologize.
On Friday, she apologized.
“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth," she said. "This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds."
Miller said she is "passionately pro-Israel."
"While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community," she said. "I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish, did not hold back when addressing the comments at a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.
“Let me be clear, Hitler got nothing right,” Pritzker said. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”
Pritzker said Miller needed to visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider, who announced last month he is stepping down, said Miller's comments were "disgusting."
“That language is wrong and disgusting," he said. "We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize.”