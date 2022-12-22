(The Center Square) – More people have left Illinois in the past year, marking the ninth year of consecutive population decline.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday show 110,127 fewer people in Illinois on net than the year before.
In 2021, the Census put Illinois’ population at 12,686,469. For 2022, the estimate dropped to 12,582,032.
The yearly decline occurred despite births in 2022 estimated at 131,491 being more than 126,625 estimated deaths. The decline also comes despite a natural change of 4,866 more people and an international migration of 31,529 to Illinois. Domestic outmigration topped 141,600 fewer people.
Illinois net outmigration for 2022 accelerated from the 104,000 fewer people reported in 2021 to 110,127 fewer people in 2022.
That’s on top of an estimated 80,000 lost in 2020. In 2019, Illinois lost on net 51,250 people.
This is the ninth consecutive year that Illinois lost population, according to the Census Bureau. In 2014, the state lost on net about 10,000 people. The pace of the shrinking population has increased ever since.
Since 2014, the total estimated population loss is more than 516,000, larger than the populations of Aurora, Joliet and Naperville combined.